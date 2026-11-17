





Schmigadoon! stars McKenzie Kurtz and Max Clayton are sitting down for a "Corn Puddin'" date! A parody of Amelia Dimoldenberg's Chicken Shop Date, the two stars go on a date in character in the new video.

Betsy and Danny Bailey enjoy some "Corn Puddin'," named after the musical's showstopper, while they discuss the "Tunnel of Love," the perfect date, and more.

The most Tony Award-nominated new musical of the season, Schmigadoon! won four Tony Awards including “Best Musical,” “Best Book of a Musical,” “Best Original Score,” and “Best Orchestrations.” Schmigadoon! opened on Broadway on Monday, April 20, 2026 and is currently on sale through Sunday, April 4, 2027 at The Nederlander Theatre.

Schmigadoon! stars Tony Award nominees Alex Brightman and Sara Chase as Josh Skinner and Melissa Gimble, a couple who accidentally wanders into Schmigadoon – the magical town where every day is a musical. Everybody has a song for everything, the corn is as high as an elephant's eye, and the only bridge out of town leads nowhere. Melissa and Josh soon discover the only way to escape is by finding true love—which may or may not be with each other. Sara Chase received 2026 Tony, Drama League, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle award nominations for her performance as Melissa Gimble.

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