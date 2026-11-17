"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: Richard Ridge Goes Window Card Shopping at the Triton Gallery Archive
Looking for theatrical window cards? Look no further than Triton Gallery and Broadwayposters.com.
Join BroadwayWorld's very own Richard Ridge — passionate vintage window card collector— as he opens up the Triton Gallery archives. In each feature, Richard handpicks a few of his favorite gems, sharing the backstage magic, legendary productions, and rich history behind every piece.
In this new episode, watch as Richard finds priceless treasures from Baker Street, Jelly's Last Jam, How Now Dow Jones, and more.
Broadwayposters.com is the world's largest shoppable collection of Broadway posters. Home to the legendary Triton Gallery archive as well as private collections, our mission is to give theater lovers of every generation the opportunity to bring a piece of Broadway magic home and onto their walls. Learn more at https://www.broadwayposters.com.
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