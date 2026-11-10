My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Video: Richard Ridge Discovers New Window Cards at the Triton Gallery Archive
Looking for theatrical window cards? Look no further than Triton Gallery and Broadwayposters.com.
Join BroadwayWorld's very own Richard Ridge — passionate vintage window card collector— as he opens up the Triton Gallery archives. In each feature, Richard handpicks a few of his favorite gems, sharing the backstage magic, legendary productions, and rich history behind every piece.
In this new episode, watch as Richard celebrates iconic plays with priceless treasures from The Fantasticks, Working, Fiorello, Golden Boy, and more.
Broadwayposters.com is the world's largest shoppable collection of Broadway posters. Home to the legendary Triton Gallery archive as well as private collections, our mission is to give theater lovers of every generation the opportunity to bring a piece of Broadway magic home and onto their walls. Learn more at https://www.broadwayposters.com.
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