Video: RAGTIME Star Nichelle Lewis Performs 'Your Daddy’s Son'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In a newly released rehearsal clip, Nichelle Lewis offers a stirring rendition of “Your Daddy’s Son” as she prepares to star in Lincoln Center Theater’s upcoming Broadway revival of Ragtime. Watch the video!

Directed by Lear deBessonet, the production begins performances September 26, 2025, at the Vivian Beaumont Theater.

Joining the previously announced Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, Brandon Uranowitz, Colin Donnell, Nichelle Lewis, Ben Levi Ross, Tony Award-winner Shaina Taub, John Clay III, and Rodd Cyrus are Anna Grace Barlow as Evelyn Nesbit, Nick Barrington as the Little Boy, and Tabitha Lawing as the Little Girl.

The ensemble includes Nicholas Barrón, Lauren Blackman, Briana Carlson-Goodman, Jordan Chin, Billy Cohen, Rheaume Crenshaw, Charity Angél Dawson, Ellie Fishman, Jason Forbach, Ta’Nika Gibson, David Jennings, Kaleb Johnson, Marina Kondo, Morgan Marcell, Kane Emmanuel Miller, Tom Nelis, Kent Overshown, Kayla Pecchioni, John Rapson, Deandre Sevon, Jacob Keith Watson, and Alan Wiggins.

Swings and off-stage understudies will be Eean Sherrod Cochran (dance captain), Kerry Conte, Nick Gaswirth, Jackson Parker Gill, Jenny Mollet, Matthew Scott, and Ellie May Sennett.

Featuring a Tony Award-winning score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, a book by Terrence McNally, and original orchestrations by William David Brohn, Ragtime intertwines fictional narratives with historical figures and events, creating a sweeping portrait of America at the turn of the 20th century.