Video: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of & JULIET- Live at 5:45pm
& Juliet is playing on Broadway at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.
Tonight's the night at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre! The highly anticipated new musical & Juliet officially opens on Broadway and BroadwayWorld we be there. Tune in at 5:45pm ET to watch as we take you to the star-studded red carpet!
The full company of & Juliet includes Brandon Antonio (Broadway Debut), Michael Iván Carrier (Broadway Debut), Nico DeJesus, Nicholas Edwards, Virgil Gadson, Bobby "Pocket" Horner (Broadway Debut), Joomin Hwang, Megan Kane (Broadway Debut), Alaina Vi Maderal (Broadway Debut), Daniel J. Maldonado (Broadway Debut), Joe Moeller (Broadway Debut), Brittany Nicholas, Veronica Otim, Jasmine Rafael (Broadway Debut), Matt Raffy (Broadway Debut), Tiernan Tunnicliffe (Broadway Debut) and Rachel Webb (Broadway Debut). They join the previously announced cast members Lorna Courtney, making her Broadway principal debut as 'Juliet,' Tony Award-winner Paulo Szot as 'Lance,' Betsy Wolfe as 'Anne Hathaway,' Tony Award nominee Stark Sands as 'Shakespeare,' Justin David Sullivan as 'May,' (Broadway Debut), Melanie La Barrie as 'Angelique' (who makes her Broadway debut reprising the role she originated in the West End), Ben Jackson Walker as 'Romeo (Broadway Debut), and Philippe Arroyo as 'Francois' (Broadway Debut).
& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love - on her terms. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators, including "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life," "That's The Way It Is," "Can't Stop the Feeling," and many more.
