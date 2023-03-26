Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for SWEENEY TODD- Live at 5:15pm!

Sweeney Todd is running on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

Mar. 26, 2023  

Attend the tale tonight! Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, starring Tony and Grammy-nominated multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford, returns to Broadway tonight, March 26. The revival is directed by Thomas Kail, and featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Hugh Wheeler, from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Tune in tonight at 5:15pm as BroadwayWorld brings you live red carpet coverage!

Joining Groban as Sweeney Todd and Ashford as Mrs. Lovett are Jordan Fisher (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen) as Anthony, Gaten Matarazzo ("Stranger Things") as Tobias, Tony Award winner and Laurence Olivier Award nominee Ruthie Ann Miles (The King and I) as Beggar Woman, Maria Bilbao (On Your Feet!) as Johanna, Jamie Jackson (The Last Ship) as Judge Turpin, John Rapson (Les Misérables) as Beadle Bamford, Nicholas Christopher (Hamilton) as Pirelli / Standby for Sweeney Todd, and Jeanna de Waal (Diana, The Musical) as Standby for Mrs. Lovett and Beggar Woman.

For the first time since 1980, Broadway audiences will experience Stephen Sondheim's Tony Award-winning score as it was performed in the original production-with Jonathan Tunick's original 26-player orchestration on an epic scale. Tony Award-winning director Thomas Kail (Hamilton) helms the return of this musical thriller starring Tony and Grammy nominee Josh Groban (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) as Sweeney Todd, and Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford (Sunday in the Park with George, Kinky Boots) as Mrs. Lovett.

The original Broadway production of Sweeney Todd was the winner of eight 1980 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Book, Best Score, and Best Direction for Hal Prince. Its London premiere won the 1980 Olivier Award for Best Musical.

Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's landmark musical, from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, tells the tale of a resourceful pie shop owner and a vengeful barber out for blood. After he's sent away by a corrupt judge, Sweeney returns to London years later seeking his long-lost family, and forms an unlikely partnership with Mrs. Lovett, who serves up pies underneath his former shop. Together, they wreak havoc on Fleet Street and serve up the hottest - and most unsettling - pies in London.




Related Stories
Photos: First Look at Josh Groban, Annaleigh Ashford & More in SWEENEY TODD Photo
Photos: First Look at Josh Groban, Annaleigh Ashford & More in SWEENEY TODD
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, starring Tony and Grammy-nominated multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford, returns to Broadway on Sunday night, March 26. Check out photos of the cast in action!
Video: Gaten Matarazzo Talks Doing SWEENEY TODD Bigger Than Ever Photo
Video: Gaten Matarazzo Talks Doing SWEENEY TODD 'Bigger Than Ever'
Gaten Matarazzo appeared on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to discuss appearing in the new Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd. The Stranger Things star also discussed why Sweeney Todd is like a 'classic, brilliant, powerful, booming musical that also combines a slasher comedy,' his Broadway debut, and more. Watch the video interview now!
Video: Josh Groban, Annaleigh Ashford, and Tommy Kail Talk SWEENEY TODD on CBS News Photo
Video: Josh Groban, Annaleigh Ashford, and Tommy Kail Talk SWEENEY TODD on CBS News
Watch Josh Groban, Annaleigh Ashford, and Tommy Kail discuss the Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd with CBS News.
Josh Groban Out of SWEENEY TODD Tonight & Tomorrow Due to Illness Photo
Josh Groban Out of SWEENEY TODD Tonight & Tomorrow Due to Illness
Josh Groban will not be in Sweeney Todd for Friday, March 17th's 8pm performance or Saturday, March 18th's 2pm performance due to illness. Groban was also out of the performance last night, Wednesday March 16th. 

From This Author - Red Carpet

BroadwayWorld is taking you out of the audience and onto the carpet to celebrate the biggest events of the season!

... (read more about this author)

Photos: Stars Arrive on the BAD CINDERELLA Opening Night Red CarpetPhotos: Stars Arrive on the BAD CINDERELLA Opening Night Red Carpet
March 25, 2023

See photos of stars as they arrive on the Bad Cinderella opening night red carpet!
Video: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for BAD CINDERELLA- Live!Video: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for BAD CINDERELLA- Live!
March 23, 2023

It's a big night for Andrew Lloyd Webber's Bad Cinderella! The new musical opens tonight, March 23, at the Imperial Theatre. BroadwayWorld will be there fro the special occasion and you can tune in right here at 5:45pm ET to watch live video coverage!
Video: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of Bob Fosse's DANCIN'Video: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of Bob Fosse's DANCIN'
March 19, 2023

The best of Broadway will gather tonight at the Music Box Theatre to celebrate the opening of Bob Fosse's DANCIN'. BroadwayWorld will be there for the big day and you can check back at 5:15pm ET as we take you to the red carpet with live video!
Video: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of PARADEVideo: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of PARADE
March 16, 2023

The new Broadway production of Parade starring Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, directed by two-time Tony nominee Michael Arden, opens tonight, March 16, at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. Tune right here at 5:45pm ET as BroadwayWorld takes you to the red carpet!
Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at A DOLL'S HOUSE Opening NightVideo: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at A DOLL'S HOUSE Opening Night
March 15, 2023

The best of Broadway gathered last week at the Hudson Theatre to celebrate the first opening of Spring- A Doll's House, starring Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and we are bringing you interviews from the red carpet with Ellen Burstyn, Bradley Whitford, Camryn Manheim and more!
share