Video: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY- Live at 5:45pm!

Between Riverside and Crazy is now playing on Broadway at the Hayes Theatre.

Dec. 19, 2022  

Tonight's the big night at the Hayes Theatre, where Stephen Adly Guirgis' Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Between Riverside and Crazy, directed by Austin Pendleton and starring Oscar, Emmy, and Grammy Award-winner Common officially opens! BroadwayWorld will be there to celebrate and you can tune in at 5:45pm to watch live!

City Hall is demanding more than his signature, the landlord wants him out, the liquor store is closed - and the Church won't leave him alone. For ex-cop and recent widower Walter "Pops" Washington (Henderson) and his recently paroled son Junior (Common), the struggle to hold on to one of the last great rent stabilized apartments on Riverside Drive collides with old wounds, sketchy new houseguests and a final ultimatum in this Pulitzer Prize-winning dark comedy from Stephen Adly Guirgis. For Pops and Junior, it seems the Old Days are dead and gone - after a lifetime living Between Riverside and Crazy.

The creative team for Between Riverside and Crazy includes scenic design by Walt Spangler, costume design by Alexis Forte, lighting design by Keith Parham, and sound design/original music by Ryan Rumery. Casting is by Telsey + Company.



