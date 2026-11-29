





Nicholas Christopher performs a studio medley of “This Could Be the Start of Something Big” and “Just in Time” in a new video from Broadway’s Just in Time. Christopher currently stars as Bobby Darin at Circle in the Square Theatre, which the video playfully describes as being in the basement of Wicked. Check out the video!

Just in Time features a book by Warren Leight and Isaac Oliver, based on an original concept by Ted Chapin and Jonathan Groff. Alex Timbers developed and directed the musical, with choreography by Shannon Lewis and music supervision and arrangements by Andrew Resnick. The score features Darin hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover” and “Mack the Knife.” The production earned six Tony Award nominations in 2025, including one for Groff, who originated the role of Darin.

Christopher stepped into the role on November 10, succeeding Matthew Morrison. Jeremy Jordan also previously played Darin. Christopher earned a Tony nomination for his performance as Anatoly in the 2025 Broadway revival of Chess. He stars alongside Ariana Madix as Connie Francis, Debbie Gravitte as Polly and Sadie Dickerson as Sandra Dee.

The musical began previews on March 31, 2025, and opened on April 26, 2025. Tickets are currently on sale through September 12, 2027. BroadwayWorld previously covered a Missoula Children’s Theatre patron trip to New York City that includes tickets to the production.

Just in Time is the exhilarating new musical about Bobby Darin, the legendary singer whose short but remarkable life took him from teen idol to global sensation, inspiring generations of performers who followed. Just in Time transports audiences into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live band, a stellar ensemble cast, and iconic Bobby Darin hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash," and “Dream Lover.” Discover the man behind the music who pushed back against the record labels to chart a new course for himself on the charts – a once-in-a-lifetime talent who knew his time was limited and was determined to make a splash before it was too late.

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