Nicholas Christopher shared a special moment with Lea Salonga during a recent performance of Just in Time on Broadway! Salonga, who was in the audience, joined Christopher for a dance during the show. Watch the video!

Nicholas Christopher returned to Broadway as Bobby Darin on November 10, 2026, at Circle in the Square Theatre. Two-time Tony Award nominee Jeremy Jordan played his final performance as Bobby Darin on Sunday, October 18. Jordan was succeeded by Matthew Morrison, in a limited 3-week return engagement.

Just in Time is the new musical about Bobby Darin, the legendary singer whose short but remarkable life took him from teen idol to global sensation, inspiring generations of performers who followed. Just in Time transports audiences into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live band, a stellar ensemble cast, and iconic Bobby Darin hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash," and “Dream Lover.”

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