Lea Michele and Aaron Tveit made their Beacon Theatre debut on Thursday, performing songs from past shows, each other's careers, and possible future shows.

The pair performed songs from Moulin Rouge!, Glee, Spring Awakening, Wicked, and Once. They performed a duet of "Don't Rain On My Parade" from Funny Girl, a song that Michele performed numerous times on Glee before taking Broadway by storm as 'Fanny Brice.'

The Chess alumni also performed "Move On" from Sunday in the Park With George, which Michele reportedly teased as a "a look into the future."

The concert comes after Michele and Tveit announced 2027 concert tour dates, which include a concert at Radio City Music Hall.

Sunday in the Park With George – "Move On"

"Don't Rain On My Parade" Duet

Swapping Career Medley

"Somewhere Over the Rainbow"

"It's All Coming Back / Goodbye"

"Falling Slowly"

Wicked & Spring Awakening Mash Up

Moulin Rouge! Mash Up

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