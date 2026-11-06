Video: Joy Woods and Jordon Lee Garcia Perform 'Louder, Louder' at GALILEO Sitzprobe







All new footage has been shared from the sitzprobe for the new Broadway musical Galileo, featuring Joy Woods and Jordon Lee Garcia performing 'Louder, Louder.' The clip offers a first look at the production's music ahead of its run at the Shubert Theatre. Check out the video here!

Performances of Galileo begin on Tuesday, November 10, at the Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street), with an opening night set for Sunday evening, December 6.

Galileo is a new musical inspired by the life of the astronomer and scientist. It features a book by Danny Strong and an original score by Zoe Sarnak and Michael Weiner. The production is directed by Michael Mayer and choreographed by David Neumann. Raúl Esparza stars in the title role, marking his first Broadway appearance in 14 years.

Woods, a Tony and Grammy Award nominee, plays Virginia Galilei in the production. BroadwayWorld previously shared video of Woods performing 'Limited Life' from a workshop presentation of the musical, along with the show's full cast announcement. Garcia is also a member of the Broadway company.

Producers have announced digital lottery and in-person rush policies ahead of the first preview at the Shubert Theatre. Neil deGrasse Tyson, Bill Nye, and Mae Jemison have also joined the production as co-producers.

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