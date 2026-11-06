Video: Jeff Hiller Has an Emmy, But the Stage Is Still Calling





Fresh off his Emmy-winning success on Somebody Somewhere, Jeff Hiller is returning to his theatrical roots! The actor is back on the New York stage in The Exhibitionist, a solo show written by James Hindman and directed by Andrew Russell. Ahead of the production's limited nine-performance engagement, Hiller sat down with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to discuss the play, his love of theatre, and why this particular story means so much to him.

For Hiller, whose career has spanned television, comedy, and theatre, returning to the stage has always been a priority.

"The reason I got into TV was I wanted to be able to get back on Broadway," he explained. "I got lucky once in 2010 and I've been trying ever since to get back... I love the theater. I'm so excited to be back. And if it brings anybody in, great. Come on in, baby. Just have the best time."

In The Exhibitionist, Hiller plays Justin Feist, an art museum intern whose professional responsibilities become entangled with personal concerns.

"I play Justin Feist, who is an intern at the McMillan Museum of Art," he explained. "And he is your guide to a new show, The Lost Art of Vincent van Gogh, and showing you this incredible work while he's also a little bit worried about something in his personal life."

Having first performed the piece at Theatre Aspen's Solo Flights festival in 2023, Hiller is especially excited to share its message with New York audiences.

"The show itself is about the sacrifices that you make to be an artist," he said. "And it's also at the end about hope and believing in yourself, which feels like such a huge lesson that I've had to learn in my life and that I think I feel good about putting that out into the world, especially when the world is sort of like not feeling so much hope."

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