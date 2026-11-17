Jane Lynch is the latest original Glee cast member to express her interest in returning to the show for its previously announced reboot. Lynch, who played the iconic cheer coach, Sue Sylvester, shared during a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show that she'd love to return to the role.

“If I am asked to partake, the answer will be yes,” Lynch said. "I would love to do Sue Sylvester for the rest of my life."

Lynch then reflected on the character in regards to the current state of the world, saying, "You know, I wonder though how far we can take her now. Because if you look out in the world, there are a lot of Sue Sylvesters out there.”

One of Lynch's favorite parts of playing the role? The costumes.

"It would be really, really fun to do it again and to get to wear tracksuits every day," she said. "That was my most favorite wardrobe.”

Watch the full clip below!

Glee's creator, Ryan Murphy recently revealed that he has completed a script for the revival alongside original collaborators Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan. He also confirmed that he has been in contact with approximately 10 original cast members about the project. It was then revealed in October that the reboot has officially been greenlit by Disney+ and Hulu.

Chris Colfer, who played Kurt Hummel in the series, recently revealed that he has begun conversations about potentially returning to the series, although his involvement has not yet been confirmed. This also follows reports that Lea Michele is set to reprise her role as Rachel Berry in the revival. Multiple sources have confirmed Michele's involvement, although the actress has not publicly announced her return. Michele previously expressed enthusiasm about revisiting the series and working with creator Ryan Murphy again.

Glee originally aired on Fox from 2009 to 2015, following the students of McKinley High School's New Directions show choir. The musical comedy became a cultural phenomenon throughout its six-season run, earning numerous awards and launching the careers of several cast members. Colfer received a Golden Globe Award and two Emmy nominations for his portrayal of Kurt Hummel.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming