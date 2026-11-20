Jennifer Lopez reflected on how West Side Story inspired her career in a new clip from her recent conversation with Rachel Zegler at 92NY. Watch the video!

During the conversation, Lopez recalled watching the classic movie musical with her family every Thanksgiving and how it influenced her decision to pursue a career in entertainment.

"We just would watch it every Thanksgiving, and it really inspired me to do what I wanted to do, which was to sing, and to dance, and to act," Lopez shared.

The conversation followed an advance screening of The JLO Show: Live in Las Vegas, with Zegler serving as moderator. During the event, Lopez also reflected on her early career and revealed plans for a new world tour in summer 2027.

The JLO Show: Live in Las Vegas was filmed during the final performance of Lopez's sold-out residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The film chronicles her journey from the Bronx to international stardom through more than two decades of music and live performance.

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