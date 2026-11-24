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Hale Centre Theatre has shared a first look inside rehearsals for its upcoming production of The Heart of Rock and Roll, part of its 2027 season. Check out the video!

Featuring the music of Huey Lewis and the News, the Broadway musical brings the band's Signature Sound to the stage in a romantic comedy about love, ambition, and second chances.

The rehearsal trailer offers a preview of the cast as they prepare to bring the musical to life.

Tickets are available at HCT.org.

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