"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: Inside Rehearsals for THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL at Hale Centre Theatre
Get a first look at the musical featuring the hits of Huey Lewis and the News.
Hale Centre Theatre has shared a first look inside rehearsals for its upcoming production of The Heart of Rock and Roll, part of its 2027 season. Check out the video!
Featuring the music of Huey Lewis and the News, the Broadway musical brings the band's Signature Sound to the stage in a romantic comedy about love, ambition, and second chances.
The rehearsal trailer offers a preview of the cast as they prepare to bring the musical to life.
Tickets are available at HCT.org.
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