





Get a sneak peek inside rehearsals for 13 Going on 30 – The Musical as British and Canadian cast members come together in Toronto ahead of the production’s North American premiere. Check out the video!

The cast recently performed several musical numbers for members of the media, offering a preview of the show's original songs and choreography.

Mirvish Productions will present the musical at the Princess of Wales Theatre from December 1, 2026, through January 24, 2027. The engagement follows the show's sold-out, award-nominated world premiere in Manchester.

Based on the 2004 film starring Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo, the musical follows Jenna Rink, an awkward 13-year-old girl who wishes she could skip the misery of high school. When her birthday wish comes true, Jenna wakes up as a 30-year-old fashion magazine editor with a seemingly perfect life. As she pieces together the intervening years, she begins to discover what, and who, really matters.

The musical features a book by original screenwriters Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa, with songs by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner (First Date). Andy Fickman (Heathers) directs, with choreography by Jennifer Weber (& Juliet). Garner serves as executive producer of the stage adaptation.

Tickets and additional information are available at Mirvish.com.

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