



As the new film Elsinore, starring Andrew Scott, makes its way to audiences, BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge caught up with writer Stephen Beresford and director Simon Stone to discuss bringing the remarkable story of actor Ian Charleson to the screen.

The film tells the true story of Charleson, who, while battling AIDS, took on the role of a lifetime as Hamlet at London's National Theatre, just months before his death. For Stone, the opportunity to tell Charleson's story was both deeply personal and especially relevant to today's audiences.

"Sometimes the more specific something is, the more universal it becomes," Stone explained. "And I think it felt so hopeful and timely to me because we're living in a world right now where the future seems very uncertain."

While the film explores a heartbreaking chapter in theatre history, Beresford was determined to capture Charleson's humor and humanity, qualities he believes the late actor shares with Scott.

"I knew that Ian was very funny and his wit was something that's talked about a lot. And I think that's something that you can see in his performances. And that's something he and Andrew completely share," Beresford explained. "And I know Andrew's the kind of actor that is not fazed by having a joke on his deathbed. He loves that."

For both filmmakers, another priority was portraying the world of theatre with the authenticity and respect it deserves.

"One of the things that we had in that was one of our core values was because as we're all theatre people and we wanted so much to present the theatre on film," Beresford shared, noting that theatrical life is often depicted as "ironic or ridiculous" or reduced to familiar clichés. "But ultimately, we wanted it to be much more than that."

Watch as Beresford and Stone chat with Richard Ridge about collaborating with Andrew Scott, honoring Charleson's legacy, and bringing Elsinore to life in this exclusive interview!