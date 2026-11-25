





The most wonderful time of the year has arrived in New York City, and there's no better place to get into the holiday spirit than The Shops at Columbus Circle. With dazzling decorations, world-class shopping and dining, and an exciting lineup of festive entertainment, the iconic Manhattan destination is making the season merry and bright with the return of Holiday Under the Stars.

"It's the magic of the holidays," Stephanie Fink Plakoudas, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Partnerships & Events, told BroadwayWorld. "It's the opportunity to take in the 300,000 lights that are around you, whether it's for that really special selfie moment or your Christmas and holiday cards or just sit and kind of be enthralled by the holidays around you."

In addition to its spectacular holiday light show, The Shops at Columbus Circle is celebrating the season with special shopping experiences, including custom embroidery and personalized gift tags, as well as a new Little Starseekers scavenger hunt for families.

Theatre lovers can also enjoy the return of Broadway Under the Stars, now in its 17th year, featuring complimentary performances from some of Broadway's biggest shows on Thursday evenings. It's the perfect opportunity to enjoy a little Broadway magic while checking off your holiday shopping list.

From luxury fragrances and fashionable finds to decadent sweet treats and cutting-edge technology, there's something for everyone on your Christmas list. And with an array of dining options, from casual bites to celebratory fine dining, visitors can make an entire day of their holiday outing.

In this video, BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge takes you inside The Shops at Columbus Circle to experience the magic firsthand, explore some of the season's must-have gifts, and discover why this festive destination deserves a spot on your New York City holiday itinerary.

Situated in the heart of Manhattan, The Shops at Columbus Circle is an iconic destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment-loved by locals and visitors alike. With over 40 specialty retailers, including J.Crew and Hugo Boss, and more than 10 restaurants and bars ranging from casual Parisian-style cafes, to acclaimed Michelin-starred dining, the center offers something for every taste. It also includes essential neighborhood staples like a 59,000-square-foot Whole Foods Market and a 40,000-square-foot Equinox Fitness Club. With sweeping views of Central Park, it’s where style, flavor, and culture converge.

From November 9 through January 3, Holiday Under The Stars returns with a season full of festive experiences at The Shops at Columbus Circle. Featuring 300,000 twinkling lights and 44 illuminated stars, the center transforms into a dazzling kaleidoscope of color. In the Great Room, color-changing stars perform choreographed light shows every 30 minutes from 5PM to midnight, set against shimmering garlands. In addition to the Broadway performances, guests can enjoy interactive workshops, family-friendly experiences, Santa’s Secret cabaret shows, elevated shopping and dining, and more – making it a truly magical holiday experience.