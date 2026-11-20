



The extraordinary life story of music icon Dolly Parton is coming to Broadway! Dolly: A True Original Musical begins performances this December at the St. James Theatre, with an official opening set for January 19, Dolly's birthday. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge stopped by the rehearsal room to catch up with the company and get a sneak peek at the highly anticipated new musical.

Katie Rose Clarke, one of three actors who portrays Dolly in the production, opened up about the thrill of stepping into the shoes of the legendary entertainer and the encouragement she received from Parton herself.

"It's the greatest thing in the world. She's just so full of life and her music is so incredible and yeah her humor, her wit, her charm," Clarke shared. "It's just, it's so great to sink your teeth into. And also just knowing that I had her blessing, that is really everything to me because she was just sort of always saying, you know, trust yourself. Yeah, she wanted me to play me as Dolly, not just I'm a Dolly caricature."

For director Bartlett Sher, bringing Parton's remarkable story to the stage feels like the culmination of a lifetime spent working in the theatre.

"I feel like somehow I worked all this time in order to be able to do a musical for Dolly Parton," he explained. "Like that somehow it all adds up to this being an expression that I have to be a part of. She kind of is a weird combination of all the forces of both the kind of incredible artists from the deep in the part of the country plus musicals plus who we are and I feel like I have a special responsibility and sort of been training my whole life to try and get this right."

Featuring Parton's beloved hits, Dolly: A True Original Musical will take audiences on a journey through the life and career of one of music's most celebrated stars. Watch as Richard Ridge catches up with Clarke, Sher, and more members of the company in this video!

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

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