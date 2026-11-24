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Video: Hayley Atwell Talks 'Audience Participation' in MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
Atwell spoke about the show's interactive nature and how audiences are encouraged to participate in the Shakespearean comedy.
Hayley Atwell recently appeared on Live with Kelly and Mark to discuss making her Broadway debut as Beatrice in Jamie Lloyd's production of William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing, opposite Tom Hiddleston. Atwell, who previously starred in the production in London's West End, spoke about the show's interactive nature and how audiences are encouraged to participate in the Shakespearean comedy. Watch the full clip!
"There's a lot of audience participation. The play has a natural generosity where we speak to the audience, and so audiences are kind of welcome to involve themselves in it. Which you wouldn't necessarily think from a Shakespearean play."
Jamie Lloyd's production of William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing, starring Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell, is now open at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre. The production will continue its strictly limited engagement through January 10, 2027.
The cast also features Mara Huf as Hero, Mika Onyx Johnson as Borachio, Gerald Kyd as Don Pedro, Forbes Masson as Leonato, Phillip Olagoke as Friar Francis, Mason Alexander Park as Margaret, James Phoon as Claudio, and Tim Steed as Don John.
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