Hayley Atwell recently appeared on Live with Kelly and Mark to discuss making her Broadway debut as Beatrice in Jamie Lloyd's production of William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing, opposite Tom Hiddleston. Atwell, who previously starred in the production in London's West End, spoke about the show's interactive nature and how audiences are encouraged to participate in the Shakespearean comedy. Watch the full clip!

"There's a lot of audience participation. The play has a natural generosity where we speak to the audience, and so audiences are kind of welcome to involve themselves in it. Which you wouldn't necessarily think from a Shakespearean play."

Jamie Lloyd's production of William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing, starring Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell, is now open at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre. The production will continue its strictly limited engagement through January 10, 2027.

Hayley Atwell</a> Makes Her Broadway Debut in "<a class="bww-aff-link" href="/ticket-go.php?dest=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketmaster.com%2Fmuch-ado-about-nothing-ny-tickets%2Fartist%2F4442874%3Futm_medium%3Daffiliate%26utm_source%3D2299526-BroadwayWorld&show=335950&fromlink=2473171&regid=1&campaign=show&sg=0337b52d22e214e91f777b5e" data-bww-dest="https://www.ticketmaster.com/much-ado-about-nothing-ny-tickets/artist/4442874?utm_medium=affiliate&utm_source=2299526-BroadwayWorld" data-bww-campaign="show" data-bww-track="fromlink=2473171&clickedshow=335950&regid=1" rel="nofollow sponsored noopener">Much Ado About Nothing</a>"" width="356">

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming