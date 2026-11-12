🎄 FROM BROADWAY TO HALLMARK! 🎭✨ What happens when a three-time Tony Award-winning Broadway producer trades the bright lights of Broadway for a little Christmas magic? Today on The Roundtable with Robert Bannon, we're welcoming the wonderful BRISA CARLETON!
Video: HAMILTON, IN THE HEIGHTS & WARRIORS Casts Perform at HAM4HAM
Watch Hamilton's Christopher Jackson, Warriors' Sasha Allen, and more perform!
Three Lin-Manuel Miranda musicals came together at today's Ham4Ham! Christopher Jackson and the Broadway cast of Hamilton performed “One Last Time,” while the cast of New York City Center's In the Heights performed the musical's finale. The cast of the upcoming Broadway musical Warriors also took the stage. Watch videos of the Ham4Ham!
The current Broadway cast of Hamilton features Marcus John as Alexander Hamilton, Donald Webber, Jr. as Aaron Burr, Lauren Mariasoosay as Eliza Hamilton, Lencia Kebede as Angelica Schuyler, Amina Faye as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Christopher Jackson as George Washington, David Guzman as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, Simon Longnight as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Wallace Smith as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, and Jarrod Spector as King George III. The company also includes Reanne Acasio in the ensemble and Adam Ali-Perez as a swing.
In the Heights is now running at New York City Center, now through November 15. Leading the cast are Tony Award winner Natalie Venetia Belcon (Claudia), Jaci Calderon (Nina), Ashley De La Rosa (Vanessa), Linedy Genao (Daniela), Ishmael Gonzalez (Sonny), Ivan Hernandez (Kevin), Cedric Leiba Jr (Piragüero), Matte Martinez (Usnavi), Aaron James McKenzie (Benny), Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (Carla), and Veronica Vazquez-Jackson (Camila).
Warriors, the new musical with book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis, will begin previews at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on Broadway on March 9, 2027 and officially open on April 8, 2027. The cast will be led by Jaci Calderon, Aneesa Folds, Amber Gray, Julia Harriman, Sasha Hutchings, Gizel Jiménez, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Kenita R. Miller, Sasha Allen, Casey Likes, and Donald Webber Jr.
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In The Heights
Warriors
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