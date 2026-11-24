





A new video from August Wilson's SEVEN GUITARS highlights the production now in performances at Lincoln Center Theater's Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater.

The revival is directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson and stars Chanté Adams as Ruby and Russell Hornsby as Floyd "Schoolboy" Barton, with Kristolyn Lloyd as Vera and Michael Potts also in the cast. The production officially opened on November 23 and has extended its run by one week, now playing through January 17, 2027.

The company also features Roslyn Ruff as 'Louise,' John Douglas Thompson as 'Hedley,' and Daniel J. Watts as 'Canewell,' with Taylor Elise Jackson, Warner Miller, Simone Moore, and Kevyn Morrow rounding out the cast as understudies.

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