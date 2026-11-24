"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: First Look at August Wilson's SEVEN GUITARS at Lincoln Center Theater
The Off-Broadway revival of August Wilson's play has extended by one week at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater.
A new video from August Wilson's SEVEN GUITARS highlights the production now in performances at Lincoln Center Theater's Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater.
The revival is directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson and stars Chanté Adams as Ruby and Russell Hornsby as Floyd "Schoolboy" Barton, with Kristolyn Lloyd as Vera and Michael Potts also in the cast. The production officially opened on November 23 and has extended its run by one week, now playing through January 17, 2027.
The company also features Roslyn Ruff as 'Louise,' John Douglas Thompson as 'Hedley,' and Daniel J. Watts as 'Canewell,' with Taylor Elise Jackson, Warner Miller, Simone Moore, and Kevyn Morrow rounding out the cast as understudies.
The creative team for Seven Guitars includes Kenneth L. Roberson (Choreography), Michael Carnahan (Scenic Design), Karen Perry (Costume Design), Rui Rita (Lighting Design), Justin Ellington (Sound Design), Nikiya Mathis (Hair & Wig Design), Junior Mack (Original Music), and The Telsey Office (Casting). Zachry Bailey serves as the Stage Manager.
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