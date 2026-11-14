"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: Evil | Sister Andrea Proves Leland is Possessed (S2, E5) | Paramount+
By: Rachel Stone
David (Mike Colter) invites Sister Andrea (Andrea Martin) to assist with an exorcism on Dr. Leland Townsend (Michael Emerson), with Dr. Kristen (Katja Herbers) and Ben (Aasif Mandvi) observing. When the initial priest fails, Sister Andrea steps in and instructs David to splash Leland with holy water. Season 2, Episode 5: Z Is for Zombie Stream Evil on Paramount+. Like Paramount+ on Facebook: https://bit.ly/PPlusFacebook Follow Paramount+ on X: https://bit.ly/PPlusOnX Follow Paramount+ on Instagram: https://bit.ly/PPlusInstagram Follow Paramount+ on Threads: https://bit.ly/PPlusThreads Follow Paramount+ on TikTok: https://bit.ly/PPlusTikTok With Paramount+ you can stream over 40,000 episodes and movies from CBS, BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Smithsonian Channel, Paramount Pictures, and SHOWTIME® including exclusive originals, live sports, and news. Plus, you can count on Paramount+ for the most iconic movies and the latest in live sports and news with your local CBS station, CBS News, CBS Sports HQ, and Mixible. Subscribe now and get streaming! https://bit.ly/SubscribeToPPlus Stream on Paramount+ where Paramount+ is available. #Evil #EvilSeries #ParamountPlus
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