My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Video: Elizabeth Gillies, Skylar Astin and More Sing 'Aquarius' From WE CHOSE TO GO TO THE MOON
The special, directed for the stage by Michael Mayer, also features Joy Woods, Taylor Louderman, Brent Comer and Claybourne Elder.
Ahead of tonight’s 8:00 p.m. ET national broadcast premiere of We Chose To Go To The Moon, a new “living documentary” about America’s space race, PBS and American History Unbound released a musical performance clip of “Aquarius” performed by the cast including Elizabeth Gillies, Skylar Astin, Joy Woods, Taylor Louderman, Brent Comer, and Claybourne Elder. Watch now!
Blending live music and storytelling in an on-stage experience, this special theatrical event, created, written, and narrated by writer and historian John Monsky, will premiere tonight, Tuesday, November 10, at 8:00 p.m. ET (check local listings) on PBS, PBS.org, and the PBS app, on the eve of Veterans Day on November 11th. The special also features an introduction by Academy Award-winning director Ron Howard.
Directed for the stage by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Galileo), this immersive theatrical experience tells the dramatic tale of America’s race to space and decision to land a man on the Moon in one of the most ambitious scientific and exploration achievements in history. Bringing together a 45-piece orchestra and band – including a rare theremin – along with Broadway vocalists, breathtaking photographs, and narrative drama, the production creates an emotional history unlike any previous telling of mankind’s journey to the Moon. The program also features flags that have traveled to the Moon and back and have witnessed some of our nation’s most emotional and patriotic moments, making history themselves.
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