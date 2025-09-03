Video: Denée Benton Performs 'It's My Birthday' From PERICLES at The Public

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Watch Denée Benton perform 'It's My Birthday' from PERICLES: A Public Works Concert Experience, which ran for free at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine for five performances from August 29, through Tuesday, September 2.

A new adaptation with music and lyrics by Troy Anthony, choreography by Tiffany Rea-Fisher, and direction by Carl Cofield, the production featured more than 100 New Yorkers from all five boroughs

PERICLES is the Bard’s epic about losing and re-discovering faith. Reconceived by playwright and songwriter Troy Anthony, this new production performed by Public Works community members from all over New York City, is a celebration of life, love, and transformation. Inspired by Gospel music and the rousing power of the Black church, this new concert adaptation will be performed in the Cathedral of St. John the Divine. Associate Artistic Director of the Classical Theatre of Harlem Carl Cofield directs.

The cast of PERICLES included Denée Benton (Thaisa), Ato Blankson-Wood (Pericles), Lori Brown-Niang (Bawd), Kenneth Collins (Simonides), Allyson Kaye Daniel (Understudy Gower/Thaisa/Diana), Amina Faye (Marina), Joel Frost (Cleon), Debra Harewood (Helicanus), Crystal Lucas-Perry (Gower), Erika Myers (Dionyza), Alex Newell (Diana), and Stephen Scott Wormley (Understudy Pericles). They are joined by 100 New Yorkers from all five boroughs.