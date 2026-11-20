





South Coast Repertory Artistic Director David Ivers sits down with director Hisa Takakuwa to discuss the theatre's upcoming production of A Christmas Carol, which runs November 28 through December 27, 2026. Watch the conversation below!

In the video, Takakuwa reflects on her more than 30-year history with the production, the experience of directing the holiday classic and what has made the show a tradition for generations of Orange County families.

Adapted from Charles Dickens' novella by Jerry Patch, A Christmas Carol follows Ebenezer Scrooge as he encounters three spirits who take him on a journey through his past, present and future. Through these visits, Scrooge discovers the importance of generosity, compassion and human connection.

The production features holiday music, dancing and the familiar characters of Dickens' story, bringing the tale of redemption back to South Coast Repertory for another holiday season.

A Christmas Carol runs November 28 through December 27, 2026. The production has an approximate running time of two hours, including one 15-minute intermission.

The show is recommended for ages 6 and older, and children under 6 will not be admitted. The production contains smoke, haze and strobe effects.

For tickets and additional information, visit South Coast Repertory.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming