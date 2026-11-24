





After recently teasing her surprise cameo in The Lost Boys on Broadway on The View, Whoopi Goldberg is now taking viewers behind the scenes of her appearance in the musical. Watch now!

In the new video, Goldberg learns how to fly onstage, takes viewers inside the dressing rooms to spend time with the cast, and surprises the Broadway audience with her special appearance.

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