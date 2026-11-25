The West End production of Hadestown has released a new video of Anaïs Mitchell performing "Why We Build the Wall" with the 'Workers' of the UK cast. The new performance also features Femi Akinfolarin, Michelle Andrews, Gabriela Benedetti, Ollie Bingham, and Sebastian Lim-Seet.

Blending American songwriting traditions, from indie folk, to pop, blues, and New Orleans-inspired jazz, Hadestown has music, lyrics, and book by acclaimed Tony and Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and BBC Radio 2 Folk Award-winner Anaïs Mitchell who originated Hadestown as an indie theatre project and acclaimed album, before transforming the show into a genre-defying new musical alongside artistic collaborator and Tony Award-winning director Rachel Chavkin.

Hadestown kicks off its first-ever UK and Ireland Tour in February 2027, visiting 28 towns and cities through November 2027. For tour dates and booking information visit tour.hadestown.com

Hadestown takes you on an unforgettable journey to the underworld and back, intertwining two mythic love stories – that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone. A deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience, Hadestown invites you to imagine how the world could be.

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