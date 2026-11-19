"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: Amanda Seyfried Sings 'The Winner Takes It All' With Anthony Gargiula
Anthony Gargiula is currently starring in & Juliet on Broadway.
Amanda Seyfried joined Anthony Gargiula and Jonathan Tilkin for a performance of ABBA's 'The Winner Takes It All' as part of their Kitchen Singing Series. Watch the video now!
Gargiula currently stars as François in & Juliet on Broadway, having made his Broadway debut in the production in September 2026. He is scheduled to perform in the musical through December 6. Gargiula is known for his viral Kitchen Singing Series, which he created with Jonathan Tilkin and has featured collaborations with a variety of performers.
Seyfried starred as Sophie Sheridan in the 2008 film adaptation of Mamma Mia! and reprised the role in its 2018 sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. She also played Cosette in the 2012 film adaptation of Les Misérables and starred in the 2025 movie musical The Testament of Ann Lee. Seyfried made her Off-Broadway debut in Neil LaBute's The Way We Get By in 2015.
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