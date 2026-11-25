





Goodspeed Musicals has released a video of its gang of orphans, Anjali Roa, Sadie Jean Williams, Skyla Joy Ward, Adalyn Bickley, Issa Gonzalez and Ava J. Fernandez performing “You’re Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile” in its 50th anniversary production of Annie. Check out the video!

The production is currently running at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Connecticut, where it began performances on October 30, 2026, and will continue through January 2, 2027.

Directed by Jenn Thompson, the production features choreography by Patricia Wilcox and music direction by Adam Souza.

The creative team includes Wilson Chin (scenic design), Alejo Vietti (costume design), Philip S. Rosenberg (lighting design), Ashley Rae Callahan (wig, hair and makeup design) and Bill Berloni (animal direction). Casting is by Paul Hardt, with Chris Zaccardi serving as production stage manager.

Featuring music by Charles Strouse, lyrics by Martin Charnin and a book by Thomas Meehan, Annie follows a spirited young orphan searching for her family in Depression-era New York City. The musical’s score includes such favorites as “Tomorrow,” “It’s the Hard Knock Life” and “Maybe.”

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