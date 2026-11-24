



Who says you need to hit the ice to get in on the Heated Rivalry action? BroadwayWorld's Michael Gioia recently hit the streets of Hell's Kitchen with Jay Armstrong Johnson and Troy Iwata, the stars of Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody, for a little gay bar hopping, a few cocktails, and a whole lot of tea. Watch in this video as they make stops at The Dickens and Dutch Fred's.

While the musical lovingly pokes fun at the television phenomenon that has taken the world by storm, Johnson insists that the parody comes from a place of genuine affection.

“When we first announced that we were a parody, everyone was like, ‘Why are you making fun of this important queer art?’” explained Johnson. “And the thing about our show is that we're not making fun of anything. It's more of a love letter than anything.”

Of course, becoming Ilya Rozanov came with its own set of challenges—namely, mastering that signature Russian accent. Johnson enlisted the help of dialect coach and fellow actor Christopher Gurr to make sure he sounded more like a hockey player than a vampire.

“I'm still perfecting it, if I'm being completely honest,” he joked. “He really helped me prepare for this because I walked into that original workshop process with more of a Transylvanian accent. And that was not going to work.”

Meanwhile, Iwata has been getting acquainted with the show's particularly passionate fanbase.

“A lot of our main demographic is wine moms, which we love and we affectionately call them the Susans,” he shared. “But I've had some interactions afterwards where they'll in the same sentence say that I remind them of their son as well as they're hitting on me. And that's a weird combo.”

And when it comes to keeping things steamy onstage, even the professionals occasionally need a reminder.

“I was so embarrassed. We have that reveal at the end and I forgot to take my underwear off and so I just looked like a prude,” recalled Iwata. “The dressers put a sticky note and a banner in my dressing room that says ‘Take your boxers off.’ So I remember.”

From backstage mishaps and questionable stage door encounters to dating red flags and a hypothetical night out with Shane and Ilya, nothing was off the table (except, perhaps, the boys' drinks).

Watch the full video to join Johnson and Iwata as they make their way through Hell's Kitchen, spill the tea on all things Heated Rivalry, and put their knowledge of everyone's favorite hockey heartthrobs to the test. Cheers, boys!

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