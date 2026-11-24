Diehard In the Heights fans may know that long before the musical came to Broadway in 2008, there was a character named Lincoln who was Nina Rosario’s brother.

Veronica Vazquez-Jackson, who recently played Camila Rosario in the New York City Center staging of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes’ musical, revealed a few details about the character during her appearance earlier this month on the Odd Woman Out podcast.

Vazquez-Jackson has a long history with the musical. The actress played Nina in early workshops of Heights, which is how she met her husband Christopher Jackson, but took some time away from the stage after she became pregnant with their son, Christopher Jr. (also known as CJ).

“I was in workshops like after [Miranda] got out of college,” Vazquez-Jackson explained. “Like the early, early, early [version] when Nina had a brother named Lincoln.”

Lincoln, according to Vazquez-Jackson, was “gay and in love with Benny, but Benny was his best friend.”

While newer fans of the musical — which concluded a celebrated run at City Center earlier this month — may have no idea that Lincoln existed, Miranda previously teased details about the character on his X feed.

“Lincoln had dope songs,” Miranda wrote in a 2011 X post, revealing in another post later that year that Rent alum Wilson Cruz “played Nina's brother Lincoln in an early reading of Heights,” adding the hashtag “#Hewasgreat.”

In 2014, Miranda shared a SoundCloud link, writing on X: “Here’s a demo of a cut Heights tune from 2004: I'm Out.” In another post, he wrote, “THAT song was DOPE.”

Miranda explained in 2016 that he “gave [Lincoln’s] problems and stage time to Nina,” and he revealed in 2017 that Lincoln was in a love triangle with Benny and Nina. However, he explained, “I saw Avenue Q & they did the secret bf thing so much better.”

According to a 2021 Gold Derby interview, Miranda said Lincoln was “sort of gumming up the works the first couple of years.”

“Once Lincoln went away, Nina was able to absorb all of Lincoln’s complexity,” Miranda said. “Lincoln had all sorts of issues with his father wanting to be his own man and wanting to have this artistic career, but his family wanted him to go into the family business. Once you took that all away and gave it to Nina, gave it to her in the form of expectations that her parents [had placed] on her, suddenly Nina [became] a lot more complex.”

Miranda has also said that Henry Gainza once played Lincoln in a workshop, and an interview with Javier Muñoz said he was once cast as the cut character.

As for Vazquez-Jackson, she explained that she met her husband “at a callback” for In the Heights, since he was already cast in the musical. At the time, they were looking for an actress to replace Kerry Washington, who was originally playing Nina but was cast in the 2004 film Ray.

“So I come in; I’m listening to the guy behind the door,” Vazquez-Jackson recalled. “I open the door. He’s sitting at the piano, he turns around, I open the door, we look at each other, and we’re like, ‘Hey.’ Done!”

Photo Credit: Valerie Terranova

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