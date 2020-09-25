VIDEOS: Watch More Highlights of Our Next on Stage Contestants - Enter Now to Win!
The deadline to apply is tonight at midnight-- join these amazing contestants by entering today!
We've continued to receive some amazing submissions for our Next on Stage competition! Check out more of our contestants and make sure to enter your audition before the tonight's deadline at midnight!
Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, the site is inviting high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition.
Judges for season 2 include Lesli Margherita, Courtney Reed, Kate Rockwell, Brittney Johnson, Arielle Jacobs, and Kyle Taylor Parker! The competition is hosted by BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge!
Contest is open to residents of the United States. High school students must be currently enrolled as of 9/1. College students must currently be enrolled as of 9/1 and between the ages of 17-22. Entries will be accepted through midnight EST, September 27, 2020.
Check out the full list of prizes HERE!
SUBMIT YOUR ENTRY HERE
Enter in to Next on Stage season 2 HERE!
