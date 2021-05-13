Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEOS: Get Ready For Laura & Linda Benanti on THE SETH CONCERT SERIES Sunday

Check out these 9 videos of Laura & Linda Benanti we can't stop watching! Don't miss her on this weekend's Seth Concert Series.

May. 13, 2021  

Laura Benanti and Linda Benanti are stopping by the Seth Rudetsky Concert Series this weekend! We're looking back at past performances and interviews before their show on Sunday!

Don't miss their show on Sunday, May 16 at 3pm ET and a replay of the concert at 8pm ET!

Children Will Listen from Into the Woods at Feinstein's/54 Below

The Duo Stops by the Tamron Hall Show

Laura and Linda Share Their Funniest On-Stage Moments

Broadway Besties at Feinstein's/54 Below

The Duo Stops by Metro Focus

The Grass is Always Greener from Woman of the Year at Feinstein's/54 Below


Featured on Stage Door

