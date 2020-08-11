VIDEO: Watch the Chers of THE CHER SHOW Reunite on STARS IN THE HOUSE- Live at 8pm!

Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House

Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks and Micaela Diamond are back again!

Stars in the House continues today (8pm) with the 3 "Chers" from The Cher Show: Stephanie J. Block, Micaela Diamond, and Teal Wicks.

The Cher Show, featuring a book by Tony Award winner Rick Elice and direction by Tony Award nominee Jason Moore, officially opened on Broadway on Monday, December 3, 2018 at Broadway's Neil Simon Theatre. It closed after almost 300 performances on August 18, 2019. The Cher Show received two Tony Awards last year including Stephanie J. Block for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role and Bob Mackie for Best Costume Design of a Musical.

New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.

