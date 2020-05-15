VIDEO: Watch the Cast of DIANA on STARS IN THE HOUSE- Live at 2pm!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment, has teamed with SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, to produce a daily online show, entitled Stars in The House, featuring stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) on social media to promote support for The Fund's services.
Stars in the House continues today (2pm) with the Diana: A True Musical Story cast with David Bryan, Erin Davie, Roe Hartrampf, Judy Kaye and Jeanna de Waal. Feel Good Friday segment with Blake Ross and guests; and tonight (8pm) with Montego Glover and James Monroe Iglehart.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.
