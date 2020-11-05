VIDEO: Watch the Best of the Vote-A-Thon on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!
Did you miss the Election Day marathon? Catch highlights!
Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with Best of the Vote-A-Thon. Seth and James review the excitement from Tuesday's show.
"Stars in the House's" Election Day Vote-A-Thon featured a slew of stars, including Sean Hayes, Martin Short, Ben Stiller, Will Chase & Ingrid Michaelson, Josh Groban, Beth Malone, Michael Cerveris, Laurie Metcalf, Victor Garber, Jill Eikenberry & Michael Tucker, Laura Leighton & Doug Savant, Andrea Martin, Chita Rivera & Lisa Mordente, Betty Buckley, Laura Bell Bundy, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Rosie Perez, Darius deHaas, Gavin Creel, Michael McElroy, Glenn Scarpelli, Iain Armitage, Julia Murney, Caroline Rhea, Charlotte d'Amboise, Terrence Mann, Karen Olivo, Laura Benanti, Colin Donnell & Patti Murin, Javier Colon, Stephanie J. Block, Liz Callaway, and Schele Williams.
New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.
