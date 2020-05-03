VIDEO: Watch the 35th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards, Hosted by Mario Cantone- Live at 7pm!

Mario Cantone will host this year's Lucille Lortel Awards, which are being presented as a virtual broadcast and benefit for The Actors Fund tonight, May 3, at 7pm. The online event will bring together theatre performers, industry veterans, and fans worldwide in a celebration of Off-Broadway. Donations can be made at http://actorsfund.org/lortel.

Tune in right here at 7pm to watch live!

The show will feature presentations by some of the biggest names in theatre from the comfort and safety of their own homes while social distancing. In addition to the award categories, Tony Award-winning producer Daryl Roth will induct Anna Deavere Smith onto the famed Playwrights Sidewalk; Kelli O'Hara will present the Lifetime Achievement Award to Playwrights Horizons' Tim Sanford; Brian Stokes Mitchell will speak on behalf of The Actors Fund; and Nathan Lane will present this year's In Memoriam in recognition of those we lost this past season.

An electronic program is being created for the show, with proceeds also going to The Actors Fund. A $50.00 donation will earn a free quarter-page ad and a $250.00 donation will get a full-page ad. Donations for ads will be accepted throughout the online ceremony for the final program, which will live on the Lortel Awards website (https://www.lortelaward.com/programs) where many of the past programs can be found. It will also be available to download and print. When a donation is made on the Lortel / Actors Fund page (actorsfund.org/lortel) purchasers can request their ad and will be contacted for further details.

Featured presenters include: Jelani Alladin, Rachel Dratch, Jordan Fisher, Jackie Hoffman, Andy Karl, Nathan Lane, Tatiana Maslany, Debra Messing, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Nyabi Nyambi, Kelli O'Hara, Orfeh, Steven Pasquale, Lauren Patten, Allison Pill, Jeremy Pope, Condola Rashad, Krysta Rodriguez, Phillipa Soo, Sonya Tayeh, Marisa Tomei, Michael Urie, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.





