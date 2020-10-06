VIDEO: Watch a Yiddish FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Reunion on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House

The tradition continues tonight!

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with a FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in Yiddish Cast Reunion with Joel Grey, Samantha Hahn, Steven Skybell, and Rachel Zatcoff.

Fiddler on the Roof, in Yiddish had never been staged in the United States until it was presented at NYTF in 2018 followed by a transfer to Stage 42 uptown. The story of Fiddler on the Roof is based originally on the Tevye the Dairyman vignettes by Sholem Aleichem. The Yiddish translation, originally performed in Israel in 1965, was artfully crafted by Shraga Friedman, a renown Israeli actor/director just one year after the Broadway debut of Fiddler on the Roof.

New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.

