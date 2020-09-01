VIDEO: Watch a SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Reunion on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with a SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Reunion with Brenda Braxton and more!

SMOKEY'S JOE'S CAFÉ celebrates the pop hits written by the team of Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller during the 1950s and 60s, including "Kansas City," "On Broadway," "Poison Ivy," "Yakety Yak," "Charlie Brown," "Hound Dog," 'I'm A Woman," " Love Potion #9," "Jailhouse Rock" and "Spanish Harlem." The musical was nominated for seven Tony Awards in 1995.

