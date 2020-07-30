VIDEO: Watch a ONE DAY AT A TIME Reunion on STARS IN THE HOUSE- Live at 8pm!

Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House

Stars in the House continues today (8pm) with a ONE DAY AT A TIME Original Cast Reunion. Television legend Norman Lear and and producer Patricia Fass Palmer will join the Romano sisters, otherwise known as Valerie Bertinelli and Mackenzie Phillips; Michael Lembeck (Max Horvath), and Glenn Scarpelli (Alex Handris).

One Day at a Time aired on CBS from December 16, 1975, until May 28, 1984. It starred Bonnie Franklin as a divorced mother raising two teenage daughters, played by Mackenzie Phillips and Valerie Bertinelli in Indianapolis.

New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You