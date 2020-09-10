VIDEO: Watch a NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM Reunion on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

The cast reunites tonight!

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with the landmark 200th episode, which will reunite the cast of "Night at the Museum" in support of The Actors Fund! Owen Wilson, Hank Azaria, and Steve Coogan will leave their exhibits to join museum staffers Ben Stiller and Carla Gugino and reminisce about the making of the beloved trilogy. No word yet on whether Rexy, the Tyrannosaurus skeleton, will be able to sneak away from his spot to join!

Fans tuning in will be able to ask the questions they've always wondered in real time, donate to The Actors Fund for a chance to have their names read by the stars on air, and help Seth and James celebrate this incredible milestone for the show. And of course, like all episodes of "Stars in the House," there's a good chance there will be some LIVE music!

This episode will also feature a special appearance from the incredible team at Poll Hero Project, who have been working tirelessly to register young adults as paid poll workers who will help make the 2020 election a success. To learn more or to join the 15,000 (and counting) young people who have registered, please visit pollhero.org.

New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.

