VIDEO: Watch a NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM Reunion on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!
The cast reunites tonight!
Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with the landmark 200th episode, which will reunite the cast of "Night at the Museum" in support of The Actors Fund! Owen Wilson, Hank Azaria, and Steve Coogan will leave their exhibits to join museum staffers Ben Stiller and Carla Gugino and reminisce about the making of the beloved trilogy. No word yet on whether Rexy, the Tyrannosaurus skeleton, will be able to sneak away from his spot to join!
Fans tuning in will be able to ask the questions they've always wondered in real time, donate to The Actors Fund for a chance to have their names read by the stars on air, and help Seth and James celebrate this incredible milestone for the show. And of course, like all episodes of "Stars in the House," there's a good chance there will be some LIVE music!
This episode will also feature a special appearance from the incredible team at Poll Hero Project, who have been working tirelessly to register young adults as paid poll workers who will help make the 2020 election a success. To learn more or to join the 15,000 (and counting) young people who have registered, please visit pollhero.org.
New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Andrew Lloyd Webber Says Theatre is 'At the Point of No Return'; May Open CINDERELLA Abroad
Andrew Lloyd Webber recently chatted with the Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport Committee about the future of the industry amidst the health crisis....
How New York City's Return to Normalcy Hinges on the Return of Broadway
The Washington Post has reported on the ways in which the life and economy of New York City hinges upon bringing Broadway back, and how Broadway canno...
Kevin Spacey Sued by Anthony Rapp for Alleged Sexual Assault in the 1980s
Variety has reported that Kevin Spacey is being sued by two men who alleged that Spacey committed sexual battery against them when they were 14 years ...
VIDEO: Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody Get Quizzed on Pop Culture
Mandy Patinkin and his wife Kathryn Grody take a series of pop culture quizzes. Can they tell the difference between the Friends and Seinfeld theme so...
Photo Flash: Artists Gather in Times Square for Be An #ArtsHero Campaign
Just yesterday, 100 artists gathered in Times Square to create a moment to demonstrate the vitality of arts workers and the potential for loss of this...
9 Karen Olivo Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
Karen Olivo is stopping by the Seth Rudetsky Concert Series tonight! We're looking back at past performances before her show this evening!...