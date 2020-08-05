Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House
VIDEO: Watch a FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Reunion on STARS IN THE HOUSE- Live at 8pm!
Get ready for some improv on Stars in the House!
Stars in the House continues today (8pm) with a Freestyle Love Supreme Reunion with Andrew Bancroft, Tarik R. Davis, Aneesa Folds, Arthur Lewis, Kaila Mullady, Chris Sullivan and Anthony Veneziale.
Well before the world knew of the Tony award-winning Broadway musicals Hamilton and In The Heights, Lin-Manuel Miranda was in an improvisational hip-hop group called FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME along with director Thomas Kail and performers Christopher Jackson and Anthony Veneziale. The group played 117 performances at Broadway's Booth Theatre in 2019-20.
New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.
