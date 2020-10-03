Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House
VIDEO: Watch a FRASIER Reunion on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!
Th cast of Frasier reunites tonight!
Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with a FRASIER Cast Reunion with Kelsey Grammer, David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, Peri Gilpin, Bebe Neuwirth and Dan Butler.
Frasier is an American sitcom television series that was broadcast on NBC for 11 seasons, premiering on September 16, 1993, and concluding on May 13, 2004.
New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.
