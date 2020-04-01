VIDEO: Watch a FRASIER Reunion on STARS IN THE HOUSE with Seth Rudetsky- Live at 8pm!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment, has teamed with SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, to produce a daily mini-online show, entitled Stars in The House, featuring stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) on social media to promote support for The Fund's services.
Stars in The House continues tonight (8pm) with a Frasier reunion: Kelsey Grammer, Peri Gilpin, David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, Dan Butler.
"Our main concern is raising spirits and helping The Fund help those who are suffering," Seth said. "We're hoping that everyone watching will not only enjoy the amazing singing and the Inside Broadway stories, but also donate to ActorsFund.org/Donate. And, because social distancing is so important right now, every star will be singing from his/her own home!"
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Today we've got Lin-Manuel Miranda singing from HAMILTON!... (read more)
VIDEO: Ben Platt and the Cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Perform 'You Will Be Found' on James Corden's HOMEFEST
Last night, CBS presented HOMEFEST: James Corden's LATE LATE SHOW SPECIAL, hosted by James Corden. One of the performers was Ben Platt, who joined the... (read more)
Actor David Schramm Has Passed Away At Age 73
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that David Schramm has passed away. Schramm was a founding member of The Acting Company. The company's Margot Harl... (read more)
PBS Streams Shows From Live From Lincoln Center and Great Performances Series For Free
PBS has unlocked a selection of its shows and concerts in its Live From Lincoln Center and Great Performances series, for a limited time.... (read more)
VIDEO: West End PHANTOM Orchestra Records 'All I Ask Of You' Response to Andrew Lloyd Webber
Andrew Lloyd Webber has been bringing beautiful music to us all from his home during these times of social distancing. ... (read more)
Update: Adam Schlesinger is in a Medically Induced Coma After Contracting COVID-19
As BroadwayWorld reported earlier today, reports have been circulating that Emmy and Grammy winner and Oscar nominee Adam Schlesinger is in a medicall... (read more)