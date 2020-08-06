VIDEO: Watch a FORBIDDEN BROADWAY Reunion on STARS IN THE HOUSE- Live at 8pm!
FORBIDDEN BROADWAY is back tonight!
Stars in the House continues today (8pm) for a Forbidden Broadway reunion with Gerard Alessandrini, Bryan Batt, Fred Barton, Brad Ellis, Jason Graae, Gina Kreiezmar, Bill Selby, Jenny Lee Stern, Michael West and Guest Host Christine Pedi.
Forbidden Broadway has been a theatrical institution since 1982, when Gerard Alessandrini created the first edition that lampooned the Broadway shows and stars of the day who often stop by to laugh at themselves alongside the public. Forbidden Broadway has garnered international acclaim and awards that include 7 Drama Desks Awards, an Obie, a Drama League Award, an Outer Critics Circle Award, 2 Lucille Lortel Awards and a Special Tony Award along the way.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.
