VIDEO: Watch a FAME 40 Year Reunion on STARS IN THE HOUSE- Live at 8pm!

Stars in the House continues today (8pm) for a FAME 40 year reunion with Debbie Allen, Lee Curreri, Laura Dean, Antonia Franceschi, Michael Gore (Composer) and Dean Pitchford (Lyricist).

Fame is a 1980 American teen musical drama film directed by Alan Parker. Set in New York City, it chronicles the lives and hardships of students attending the High School of Performing Arts (known today as Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School), from their auditions to their freshman, sophomore, junior and senior years.The film received several awards and nominations, including two Academy Awards for Best Original Song ("Fame") and Best Original Score, and a Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song ("Fame"). Its success spawned a media franchise encompassing several television series, stage musicals and a remake released in 2009.

New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.

