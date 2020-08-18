VIDEO: Watch a Carnegie Mellon Reunion on STARS IN THE HOUSE- Live at 8pm!

Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House
Carnegie Mellon University alumni reunite on tonight's episode!
Stars in the House continues today (8pm) for a Carnegie Mellon Reunion with Michael McElroy, Jack Plotnick, Billy Porter, Tami Tappan and Ty Taylor!
The Carnegie Mellon University School of Drama is the oldest conservatory training program and first degree-granting drama institution in the U.S. Founded in 1914, the school combines established practice with innovation, pedagogical and technological advancement across all disciplines, preparing graduates for success on stage, on screen, behind-the-scenes or within the expanding realm of new media.
New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.
