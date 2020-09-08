VIDEO: Watch a BE MORE CHILL Reunion on Stars in the House- Live at 9:30pm!
Tune in at a special time tonight for the reunion.
Stars in the House continues tonight (9:30pm) with a BE MORE CHILL Reunion with Joe Iconis, George Salazar, Will Roland, Jason Tam, Britton Smith, Tiffany Mann, Katie Carlson, Lauren Marcus, Gerard Canonico, Jason SweetTooth Williams, Cameron Bond, Troy Iwata, Talia Suskauer, Joel Waggoner and Stephanie Hsu.
Be More Chill catapulted to cult classic status after its premiere in New Jersey in 2015. The musical made its Broadway debut last year at the Lyceum Theatre, where it ran for 177 performances.
New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.
More Hot Stories For You
-
YELLOW ROSE, Starring Eva Noblezada and Lea Salonga, Will Officially Release on October 9
It has been announced that Yellow Rose, the film that stars Eva Noblezada alongside Lea Salonga, will officially release on October 9, 2020....
The 15 Most Iconic Broadway Dances Through the Decades
Starting next week, BroadwayWorld is bringing dancers back to centerstage with NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION - sponsored by LaDuca. In the meantime, we...
VIDEO: Jelani Alladin, Krysta Rodriguez, Mandy Gonzalez, and More Sing 'Go The Distance' From HERCULES
As part of the 2020 National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) and National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) virtual convention, atten...
THE PRINCESS BRIDE Cast Will Reunite For Virtual Fundraiser For the Democratic Party of Wisconsin
The cast of The Princess Bride will reunite virtually for a reading of the film's script, as a fundraiser for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin....
11 Books That Were Adapted Into Musicals
From Hamilton to Matilda, we're highlighting just 11 of many shows based on books for National #ReadaBookDay! Which one is your favorite?...
9 Karen Olivo Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
Karen Olivo is stopping by the Seth Rudetsky Concert Series tonight! We're looking back at past performances before her show this evening!...