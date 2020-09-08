VIDEO: Watch a BE MORE CHILL Reunion on Stars in the House- Live at 9:30pm!

Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House

Stars in the House continues tonight (9:30pm) with a BE MORE CHILL Reunion with Joe Iconis, George Salazar, Will Roland, Jason Tam, Britton Smith, Tiffany Mann, Katie Carlson, Lauren Marcus, Gerard Canonico, Jason SweetTooth Williams, Cameron Bond, Troy Iwata, Talia Suskauer, Joel Waggoner and Stephanie Hsu.

Be More Chill catapulted to cult classic status after its premiere in New Jersey in 2015. The musical made its Broadway debut last year at the Lyceum Theatre, where it ran for 177 performances.

New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.

