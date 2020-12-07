Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House
VIDEO: Watch Wade Dooley's THE PROMPTER on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!
Tonight's presentation is directed and hosted by Scott Schwartz.
Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with Plays In The House: THE PROMPTER By Wade Dooley. Directed and Hosted by Scott Schwartz. Starring Wade Dooley, Julia Moytka, Adam Petherbridge and Brenda Vaccaro.
New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.
